Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Boulevard property

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette providing an update on Lakeshore Boulevard property acquired last April. The property, 702 Lakeshore, is more than 6,000 square feet and includes a former residence and garage. The city paid $350,000 for the land and buildings.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs says the property and buildings need improvements and that is not a funding priority right now.

“At this point, there has been no formal discussion with the city commission on the use for that property, obviously there are some ideas being tossed around, there are some potential ideas for that property, but nothing that has had any formal direction or decision by the commission at this point,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs also said the intent for the property was always to preserve it for public use.

