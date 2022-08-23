Marquette BLP talks rising energy concerns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Marquette Board of Light & Power discussed concerns over rising energy costs. Executive Director Tom Carpenter explained how the cost of natural gas prices used to be between $2-$3 per dekatherm, and as of now, the price is $10.

The increase in cost could impact customers in the future.

“We are seeing our natural gas cost, which is our primary fuel for our market energy center has gone up significantly over the last few years for a number of reasons,” Carpenter said. “We are going to see the cost of electricity on the wholesale market that we buy has gone up for the same reason and in turn, some of the cost to generate here going up and we are going to have to pass that along to consumers.”

During the meeting, several people proposed plans for the former Shiras plant site, however, no decision has been made at this time.

