Isle Royale fire 100% contained

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mount Franklin Fire that tore through parts of Isle Royale has been contained according to National Park Services (NPS).

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of wildland fire crews, hikers, campers, boaters, and woodland creatures have a reason to rejoice. Isle Royale National Park has announced the complete containment of the Mount Franklin Fire.

All affected trails, campgrounds, and docks are now open. However, cross-country camping zones 11 and 12 remain closed.

The National Park Service urges those visiting the burn area to remain cautious of hazards and follow the rock cairns intended to guide hikers on the Mount Franklin Trail.

Current conditions and closures on Isle Royale can be found on the Park Services website.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Investigators are seeking information about an illegal fire and associated camp on the Mount Franklin Trail on the evening of Aug. 12 and into the morning of Aug. 13.

If you have information that could help, the NPS encourages you to submit a tip by calling or texting the tip line at 888-653-0009 or visiting the National Park Investigative Services website. Any tips will remain anonymous unless the submitter wishes to be identified.

