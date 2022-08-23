HarborFest to return to Mattson Lower Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Say “goodbye” to summer beginning Saturday Aug. 26 with HarborFest.

HarborFest is a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation. The festival combines music, food, and beverages as a final salute to summer. Admission is free, but the club will raise money in the beer tent and with raffles.

Organizers say the event is sure to be fun for everyone.

“The weather looks phenomenal for the weekend,” said Bryan Lopac, HarborFest cochair and Marquette West Rotary Club president. “So come on down and enjoy the live music. Bring your friends and family. It’s kid-friendly with bounce houses. It’s just a great event all around for everybody.”

HarborFest will be at Mattson Lower Park on Aug. 26 and 27.

