Hancock Public Schools discusses removal of Pride Month book display, other topics at meeting

The board heard from the community in public comments following the removal of a Pride Month display from the school library in June.
The Hancock Public Schools held their monthly board meeting, with focus on their partnership...
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Public Schools Board held its monthly public meeting on Monday.

The removal of a pride month book display was one of the focuses of public comment, with the board hearing arguments both for and against the display’s removal.

“It’s important to remember that the library having a book does not equal the library endorsing that book,” said someone against the removal of the display. “It just means the library is attempting to have a balanced collection.”

“The books are fine, they can be there, and no one is asking you to read the books,” said another who was for the removal of the display. “It’s not a religious organization, it’s parents that don’t want, like, that material stuffed in front of their kids where they have to see it.”

A committee is being considered for better communication between the Hancock School Public Library, Portage Lake District Library, and the public.

The renewal of the partnership between both libraries was also a topic of discussion, with people voicing their support for its continuing partnership.

Presentations on future steps in the collaboration were given, as well as another focusing on potential STEM classes at Hancock Public Schools.

It was also reported that Hancock Elementary School’s day-care is planning to be ready by the time school begins.

The board also voted in favor of working with the City of Hancock to create a school resource officer position.

