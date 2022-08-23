Getting stormy midweek

Locally heavy rain possible Wednesday as scattered thunderstorms roll through Upper Michigan.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High pressure, gradually moving southeast of Upper Michigan, continues its mostly sunny influence over the region Tuesday with few pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible through the evening. Then, a Northern Plains system approaches the region Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading west through east starting midday. Locally heavy rain is possible with amounts exceeding 1″.

Rain and thunderstorms gradually diminish Thursday evening, with a return to high pressure and pleasant weather Friday through early Saturday. A strong system from the Northern Plains arrives to the Western U.P. late Saturday, bringing in widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms to the region Sunday through Monday -- moderate to heavy rain possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with few showers, isolated thunderstorms and patchy dense fog

>Lows: 50s to Lower 60s (cooler interior)

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; locally heavy rainfall possible

>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering off into the evening

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late with a chance of showers and thunderstorms west; warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Sunday and Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; locally heavy rainfall possible; warm, humid and windy

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain diminishing late; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70s

