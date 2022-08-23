Emergency responders locate lost hiker in Keweenaw County

LAC LABELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac LaBelle Fire Department and Keweenaw Search and Rescue (KSAR) located a lost female hiker near the Bear Bluff area Sunday.

The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 9:12 p.m. after receiving a report about a lost hiker near Bear Bluff.

The Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified woman found herself on a secluded shoreline after becoming lost while hiking ten hours off Smith Fisheries Road.

Using a private boat to scan the shoreline, responders were able to locate the hiker and return safely to Bete Gris beach.

Emergency personnel transported the hiker by Mercy Ambulance to Portage Health where she was treated for extreme exhaustion and minor injuries.

