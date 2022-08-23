Dirt bike crash sends one to the hospital

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to the area of County Road 553 and Silver Creek Road, in Sands Township at 8:30 p.m. Monday night after reports of a crash.

A 60 year old Marquette man was traveling northbound on a dirt bike, on the shoulder of 553 when the bike began to have mechanical trouble. The driver then lost control of the bike, and crashed. That driver was taken to UP Health System Marquette for severe, but not life threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

