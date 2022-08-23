Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular item at most football tailgating parties won’t be as expensive this season.

Chicken wings are now less than they were when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings was $1.68 per pound in July. That is the lowest monthly average since May 2020.

Poultry is in high demand across the country.

A study from the National Chicken Council Study found 37% of those polled planned to eat more chicken over the next year. Less than half of that percentage said the same about beef and pork.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Damage to the Bay Mills Cultural Center
UPDATE: Bay Mills Indian Community investigates vandalism of Cultural Center
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says
Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain

Latest News

Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints