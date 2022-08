ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - All Bay College offices on both the Escanaba, and Iron Mountain campuses will be closed on Wednesday, August 24.

The closure is due to employee training; the Bay College bookstore will still be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The fall semester begins on Monday, August 29 on both campuses.

