WATCH: Boat explodes, sends debris flying at Florida marina

A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday. (Source: Credit: Halifax Harbor Marina / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A boat exploded after refueling at a Florida marina Sunday.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted surveillance video of the boat bursting into flames at Halifax Harbor Marina.

You can see an explosion at the back half of the boat, sending debris flying.

Several people were on board at the time and one person was standing on the dock.

Four people were hurt during the explosion, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital in Orlando.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.
Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the boat sank.(Daytona Beach Fire Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

Latest News

New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
Police said they initially responded to a call at 11:40 a.m. Sunday involving a custody...
6-year-old girl, dad dead in suspected murder-suicide following custody dispute, police say
Backpacks in the first grade wing
North Dickinson County School kicks off 2022 school year
Breitung Township Schools 2022-2023 staff members
Breitung Township School make final preparations for first day Wednesday
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe