UP200 unveils new logo for 2023 designed by NMU student

UP200 Logo
UP200 Logo(UP200 Powered by NMU)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP 200 has a new partnership with Northern Michigan University and a student has designed this year’s logo.

NMU graphic design student and volleyball player Ania Hyatt worked on the design for the new logo this summer. On Monday, it was unveiled on the NMU campus near the wildcat statue. Hyatt says, she’s thankful for the support she’s had while designing it.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Hyatt said Monday. “You don’t really get these opportunities as a student, so I’m very thankful that I’ve had the team behind me mentoring me through this and it’s just crazy as a student to get to do something as big as this.”

The UP 200, powered by NMU, is set for February 16-20, 2023. The race is a qualifier for the Iditarod sled dog race in March.

