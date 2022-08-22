UP City Fest returns to Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to Westwood Mall Saturday Aug 27.

The free event will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope.

This is the second year U.P. City Fest is returning to Marquette. It’s the final stop on a tour across the U.P. The event also made stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Kingsford, Escanaba, Calumet and Ironwood.

“The U.P. City Fest was born out of COVID-19 because we saw society was going through a monumental upheaval,” U.P. City Fest Founder Matthew Songer said. “Not only COVID-19, but we’ve also had increased financial stress, the war in Ukraine, an increase of gun violence, people have lost hope. We have a message of hope and that is what we are here for.”

While the event will have grandstands to sit in, organizers encourage attendees to bring their own seating.

