UP City Fest returns to Marquette Township

This is the second year U.P. City Fest is returning to Marquette.
This is the second year U.P. City Fest is returning to Marquette.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to Westwood Mall Saturday Aug 27.

The free event will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope.

This is the second year U.P. City Fest is returning to Marquette. It’s the final stop on a tour across the U.P. The event also made stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Kingsford, Escanaba, Calumet and Ironwood.

“The U.P. City Fest was born out of COVID-19 because we saw society was going through a monumental upheaval,” U.P. City Fest Founder Matthew Songer said. “Not only COVID-19, but we’ve also had increased financial stress, the war in Ukraine, an increase of gun violence, people have lost hope. We have a message of hope and that is what we are here for.”

While the event will have grandstands to sit in, organizers encourage attendees to bring their own seating.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says
Third Street full of cars on Saturday
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center

Latest News

Bay Mills Indian Community seal.
Bay Mills Indian Community investigates vandalism of Cultural Center
HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Michigan gas prices drop slightly
People coming out for U.P. K9 fundraiser
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9