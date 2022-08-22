Summer sun mixed with rain, thunderstorm chances midweek

Clouds roll into the U.P. skies through Monday evening as a system from Northwestern Ontario approaches the region. The system brings midweek rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts over a half-inch possible. High pressure leads to showers tapering off and sunshine to prevail late Thursday and Friday, until a strong Northern Plains system stirs up widespread moderate-to-heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the U.P. over the weekend.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with few showers and patchy fog

>Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with afternoon pop-up showers and few thundershowers

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; rainfall amounts over half-inch possible

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms; windy

>Highs: 80

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering off late; breezy

>Highs: 80

