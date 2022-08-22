Summer sun mixed with rain, thunderstorm chances midweek
Increasing clouds in the U.P. late Monday followed by scattered showers, thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday.
Clouds roll into the U.P. skies through Monday evening as a system from Northwestern Ontario approaches the region. The system brings midweek rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts over a half-inch possible. High pressure leads to showers tapering off and sunshine to prevail late Thursday and Friday, until a strong Northern Plains system stirs up widespread moderate-to-heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the U.P. over the weekend.
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with few showers and patchy fog
>Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with afternoon pop-up showers and few thundershowers
>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; rainfall amounts over half-inch possible
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening; breezy
>Highs: 80
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms; windy
>Highs: 80
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering off late; breezy
>Highs: 80
