Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need

Back-to-school backpacks at the Salvation Army
Back-to-school backpacks at the Salvation Army(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Salvation Army is helping out families as they prepare to send their kids back to school. At the Ishpeming location, families stopped by Monday to pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.

Staff at the Salvation Army say they’ve seen an increase in the number of families looking for assistance with back-to-school supplies this year.

“We had to purchase some just to make sure we had enough,” said Captain Matthew Darrow of the Marquette County Salvation Army. “We had more than 100 families sign up this year and more than 200 kids, which is more than we’ve had in the last couple of years. We’ve seen a great increase which means people are needing the help and the word is getting out that we are here to help serve the community, not just Ishpeming and not just Marquette but the entire county.”

The backpack pick-up wrapped up at 4 p.m. Monday. The Salvation Army distributes backpacks in the community every year.

