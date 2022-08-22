The Ryan Report - Aug. 21, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday this month talking to Michigan State University’s President, Samuel L. Stanley, M.D.

Michigan State University is a public land-grant research university in East Lansing, Michigan, founded in 1855.

The university has connections in the Upper Peninsula through the Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center (UPREC), whose research has spearheaded educational programming for U.P. farmers and community members for 120 years. Additionally, UP Health System - Marquette, acts as a primary clinical training site for Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. ET on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan's conversation with Michigan State University's President, Samuel L. Stanley, M.D.

Part 3:

Don Ryan's conversation with Michigan State University's President Samuel L. Stanley, M.D.

Part 4:

Don Ryan's conversation with Michigan State University's President Samuel L. Stanley, M.D.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.