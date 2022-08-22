A quiet day to start the week before t’showers

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High pressure will be centered across the region today giving us pleasant conditions. As it departs east isolated showers will pop up tomorrow morning. Then, a few more thundershowers will develop due to lake breezes tomorrow afternoon. Then, a cold front will sink in from the north tomorrow night into Wednesday. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. The end of the week looks more quiet.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up thundershowers

>Highs: Low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with nighttime thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

