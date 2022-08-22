Ore Dock Brewing Company and American Culinary Federation teaming up for Brew Feast 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company is again partnering with the Upper Michigan chapter of the American Culinary Federation for Brew Feast and tickets are on sale now.

This will be the second annual Brew Feast. It will include six local chefs preparing six unique dishes, all paired with local beers which will be brought to you at each station.

Some of the dishes on the menu include brats, Creme Brule, torts, and tacos. The local chapter of the American Culinary Federation is behind the event. They say it’s about experimenting with new flavors.

“We want to improve people’s knowledge and understanding of what food can be,” said Christopher Durley, Upper Michigan Chapter of the ACF vice president. “That’s what we like to do with the ACF. We like to elevate food and have fun with it. It’s going to be unique, it’s going to be a little different, it’s going to be good. There will be a lot of freshly made stuff.”

Brew Feast is set for Monday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $65. You can find out more by clicking here.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be given to NMU’s Hospitality Club.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.