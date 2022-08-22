North Dickinson County School kicks off 2022 school year

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was North Dickinson County School’s first day of the 2022 school year.

Around 200 students and 30 staff members returned for the school year. Enrollment is about the same as last year and a few new staff members were added.

North Dickinson starts a few days earlier than most U.P. public schools, but most students said they were excited to be back.

“It’s nice to see people again,” said Samantha Lucas, North Dickinson senior. “I know I will miss that when I graduate. It is like a family here. It is such a small, close-knit community.”

The district is still looking to hire a Title I coordinator for the high school and additional substitute teachers.

