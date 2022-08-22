NMU Police Academy holds graduation ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is going to look a little safer thanks to the latest graduating class of the NMU Regional Police Academy.

The celebration held Monday at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center saw 26 graduates take the next step in their law enforcement careers.

Out of the 26 police recruits certified, three are joining the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, including recruit Nicholas Greenwood.

“It is a very important role. A lot of people are privileged that they don’t have to see some of the stuff that goes on and hopefully we can continue that,” Greenwood said. “I hope we can continue to do that and keep the drugs and crime that we have to deal with on a daily basis under wraps so people can enjoy Marquette and everything, it has to offer.”

The three future Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sponsored through a $100,000 grant.

“We’re very fortunate in the U.P.,” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “We are very well respected, and the people love us. It is very important for us to get quality good people to our department, our area and in the profession.”

The 16-week program prepares the recruits for what they may encounter as a law enforcement officer. A graduate has to be hired by an agency and take a licensing exam and then can become a certified police officer.

“Today was kind of a celebration to let them know they made it, and also through the guest speakers we want to make sure they know to be proud of their profession and go out there with integrity and honor and be very humble,” Lt. Kenneth Love, NMU Police Academy director, said.

Greenwood says the crowd of people who came out to support the graduates made it special.

“It was pretty eye-opening to see. It really makes you feel good to see the response and the support that we have in the area. It really helps [make] that difficult decision to become a police officer worth that much more,” Greenwood said.

While this is the only academy offered this year at NMU, it will hold another police academy next year.

