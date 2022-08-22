Michigan gas prices drop slightly

The Michigan state average is down four cents from last week
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA Michigan gas price averages have fallen another four cents since last week.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.90 per gallon. Michigan is not far behind however with an average of $3.91 per gallon. This is down 57 cents from this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.

In the Upper Peninsula, Luce County has the highest gas price average at $4.24 per gallon. Menominee County has the lowest average at $3.82 per gallon.

