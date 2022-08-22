Keweenaw Bay Indian Community tribal member highlighted in #proudMIeducator video

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) showcased KBIC member, Steven Loonsfoot, in the latest #proudMIeducator video.

Loonsfoot, a popular elementary/middle school teacher in the Shepard Public School District, emphasized the importance of Indigenous representation in schools.

“For somebody that’s of Indigenous heritage who wants to be an educator, our Indigenous children who are in the schools are impressionable and they’re also experiencing different things outside of school that might be troubling and tough for them,” Loonsfoot said.

Loonsfoot said it’s important to show Indigenous students their potential.

“By [Indigenous children] coming to school and seeing us living the lifestyles that we live, and trying to stay educated, and also teaching them lessons and things of hope, you know it’s important for them to see because that might just give them the hope they need to carry on and to know that you know things are hard,” Loonsfoot said. “But you’re tougher and you know you can get through those things and be successful.”

Since 2016, the #proudMIeducator series has featured educators and their supporters who share a passion for education.

“The campaign is one way that we honor the hard work of passionate educators such as Mr. Loonsfoot,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “It’s also a way that we promote the profession and work to expand the quantity, quality, and diversity of our teacher workforce in Michigan.”

If you know a Michigan Educator who would be a great choice for a future #proudMIeducator video, please email MDE-PME@Michigan.gov.

