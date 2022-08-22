Gogebic Range Solid Waste Management to host electronic recycling event

Electronic collection bins.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Range Solid Waste Management Authority is encouraging Gogebic County residents to recycle their electronic waste Wednesday.

In cooperation with Michigan EGLE and the Superior Watershed Partnership, Gogebic Range Solid Waste Management Authority will be hosting an electronic waste (e-waste) event on Wednesday, August 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

The Solid Waste Management Authority says it is critical to keep electronic waste out of landfills, as electronic devices contain toxic substances and heavy metals.  Materials such as chromium, cadmium, mercury and lead contaminate air, soil and waterways.

Items that will be accepted FREE of charge on August 24th include:

♻ CPUs

♻ Tablets

♻ Fax Machines

♻ Cell Phones

♻ Routers

♻ Copy Machines / Scanners

♻ Radios

♻ Telephones

♻ Fax Machines

♻ Stereos

♻ Video Game Systems

♻ DVD, VCR and CD Players

♻ Computer Monitors - $5 fee

♻ ALL Televisions - $5 fee

♻ CRT Monitors - $5 fee

Data containing devices will be securely managed. Participants are encouraged to remove any sensitive or personal information from hard drives or internal software for computers and phones.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

