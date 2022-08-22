Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.(Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.

The city employee heard the puppy crying for help when he was emptying trash and found Oscar sitting at the bottom of the trash can.

The animal control deputy took the dog to the shelter, where he received medical care.

Oscar was adopted by a couple during the center’s Clear The Shelters event, which had more than 200 dogs available for adoption last week.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says
Third Street full of cars on Saturday
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center

Latest News

The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
Brittany Taylor just moved into her apartment two days ago. She awoke Monday to find it flooded.
RAW: Woman wakes to flooded Dallas-area apartment
FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end