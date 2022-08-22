Conservation dog sniffs out invasive species

Meet Bronty the conservation dog on Upper Michigan Today episode 101
The Conservation Dogs Collective on Upper Michigan Today.
The Conservation Dogs Collective on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new study shows that just 15 minutes of walking a day can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Upper Michigan Today looks at the news of the day Monday, August 2022.

Plus... there’s a dog with the big job of sniffing out invasive species.

Meet Bronty of the Conservation Dogs Collective and learn about the group’s purpose.

Upper Michigan Today meets the Conservation Dogs Collective to find out its mission.

Bronty demonstrates how his job works.

Bronty the conservation dog demonstrates his sniffing skills.

And finally... the mountains are calling, or rather, you can call from the mountains.

There's wifi on Mount Kilimanjaro, a chicken Big Mac is coming to McDonald's, and Miller is releasing a "dive bar" flavored ice cream.

You can get connected and learn more about the Conservation Dogs Collective on Facebook and Instagram.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP weekdays at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says
Third Street full of cars on Saturday
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center

Latest News

This is the second year U.P. City Fest is returning to Marquette.
UP City Fest returns to Marquette Township
Bay Mills Indian Community seal.
Bay Mills Indian Community investigates vandalism of Cultural Center
HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Michigan gas prices drop slightly