Conservation dog sniffs out invasive species
Meet Bronty the conservation dog on Upper Michigan Today episode 101
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... A new study shows that just 15 minutes of walking a day can make a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
Plus... there’s a dog with the big job of sniffing out invasive species.
Meet Bronty of the Conservation Dogs Collective and learn about the group’s purpose.
Bronty demonstrates how his job works.
And finally... the mountains are calling, or rather, you can call from the mountains.
