Breitung Township School make final preparations for first day Wednesday

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County school welcomed its staff back for the year. 195 staff members gathered at Kingsford High School for a staff photo and training before the first day of school Wednesday.

15 staff members are brand new, 11 of whom are teachers. Staff said they are ready to be back together.

“It’s exciting,” said Chris Hartman, Kingsford High School athletic director. “It has been a long summer, but it was great to get everyone back in the gym. Kids are excited to get back, it is a good day.”

One major investment the district made this summer was an overhaul of its main gymnasium.

“This project was kickstarted by a huge donation from the Iron Mountain-Kingsford Community Schools,” Hartman said. “We then went to the Kingsford Athletic Booster Club, who also made a very nice donation.”

The project cost about $300,000. Included was a floor renovation, updated paint on the walls and the old wooden bleachers were replaced with new ones.

“[The new bleachers] are safer; they are more to code,” Hartman said. “The main benefit is for the custodians. The bleachers can easily be pulled in and out, and the railings are automatic. It will save the custodians a bunch of work.”

Hartman said he is excited to see the new bleachers filled this athletic season, with around 200 students signed up for fall sports.

“Right now, at Kingsford, our fall athlete numbers for participation are up,” Hartman said. “That is always nice to see.”

Hartman said there are about 15 more students signed up for fall sports than last year. The district is fully staffed and ready for classes on Wednesday but are still looking for additional substitute teachers.

