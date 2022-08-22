Bay Mills Indian Community investigates vandalism of Cultural Center

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cultural Center for the Bay Mills Indian Community was vandalized over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, Executive Council President Whitney Gravelle said that several individuals vandalized and destroyed the building.

They estimate thousands of dollars in damages and said that numerous cultural items were destroyed.

An evidence technician will be on site Monday and the property has been closed off to the public.

The Bay Mills Indian Community is looking for any information that will assist in their investigation. If you know of anyone being at the Cultural Center, in the parking lot, in the trails, or in the nearby area over the weekend, please call Bay Mills Police Department at 906-248-3244.

