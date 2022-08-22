Bay Mills Indian Community investigates vandalism of Cultural Center

Bay Mills Indian Community seal.
Bay Mills Indian Community seal.(BMIC/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Cultural Center for the Bay Mills Indian Community was vandalized over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, Executive Council President Whitney Gravelle said that several individuals vandalized and destroyed the building.

They estimate thousands of dollars in damages and said that numerous cultural items were destroyed.

An evidence technician will be on site Monday and the property has been closed off to the public.

The Bay Mills Indian Community is looking for any information that will assist in their investigation. If you know of anyone being at the Cultural Center, in the parking lot, in the trails, or in the nearby area over the weekend, please call Bay Mills Police Department at 906-248-3244.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest
Michigan State Police car
UPDATE: 1 charged with OWI causing death for July rollover near Curtis
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says
Third Street full of cars on Saturday
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center

Latest News

This is the second year U.P. City Fest is returning to Marquette.
UP City Fest returns to Marquette Township
HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Michigan gas prices drop slightly
People coming out for U.P. K9 fundraiser
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9