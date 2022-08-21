Rain diminishing with sunny skies to follow

Rain on the decline for the week
Rain on the decline for the week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It has been a rainy day for some across the U.P. and that rain is diminishing by this evening and we’ll see lighter conditions for tomorrow. Clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon and evening with sunny skies for Monday. Sunny skies with some clouds will stick around between Monday all the way to Wednesday with that day being the next chances for rain. As of now it is looking to be mostly scattered rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; clouds decrease throughout the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; occasional breeze 10-15 mph

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; increasing clouds in evening

>Highs: Low to High 70s; isolated 80s possible

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in central and west

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
Rick Comley in Oct. 2017
Comley returns to NMU as interim AD; Rochester’s position elevated
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island
A cactus species new to the U.P known as the eastern prickly-pear cactus was discovered growing...
Cactus species new to the UP discovered growing in the Huron Mountains

Latest News

Showers, thunderstorm chances continue through Saturday until gradually drying out late Sunday.
Summer rain, storms diminish towards the end of the weekend
Scattered rain in store for the weekend
Calm morning with scattered rain in afternoon
Rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the U.P. until drier conditions later Sunday.
Rumbling interruption of storms, rain through the weekend
showers
Times of thunderstorms into the weekend