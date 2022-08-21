Rain diminishing with sunny skies to follow

It has been a rainy day for some across the U.P. and that rain is diminishing by this evening and we’ll see lighter conditions for tomorrow. Clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon and evening with sunny skies for Monday. Sunny skies with some clouds will stick around between Monday all the way to Wednesday with that day being the next chances for rain. As of now it is looking to be mostly scattered rain throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; clouds decrease throughout the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; occasional breeze 10-15 mph

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; increasing clouds in evening

>Highs: Low to High 70s; isolated 80s possible

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in central and west

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

