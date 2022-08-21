Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.(WEAU)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Menomonie, Wis. (WMTV) - Congratulations, Emmitt!

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships.

Way to take home the Gold "MULLET BOY"!! We cannot wait to see that new go cart !

Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place came Epic Orta with 8,404 votes, and William Dale Ramsey came in third with 4,058 votes.

Axel Wenzel from Brillion came in fourth place in the competition, earning 3,538 votes. Wisconsin’s mullet boys were the only two in the top five from the same state.

Axel Wenzel
Axel Wenzel(Mullet Champ, LLC)

Wisconsin also proved their mullets are truly the best by bringing home another gold in the teens division. Cayden Kershaw from Wausau won the teens division of the USA Mullet Championships with 3,215 votes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest
Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
Third Street full of cars on Saturday
Marquette residents walk down Third Street for car show
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says
Copper Country Angel Mission celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Copper Country Angel Mission celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Latest News

HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
HONOR_NEWBATHROOM
Filling up at the gas pump (FILE)
Michigan gas prices drop slightly
People coming out for U.P. K9 fundraiser
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9
Local jewlery sold at Bayou Art Walk
Harvey residents enjoy both nature and art
Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain