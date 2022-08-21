Marquette residents walk down third street for car show

By Cameron Chinn
Aug. 21, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents attended a large car show on third street Saturday.

More than one hundred cars stretched down the road for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third Street”. The car show commemorates Jessica Drummond, she was killed by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving in 2015.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Women’s Center in Marquette. The Executive Director for the Marquette Downtown Development Authority, Tara Laase-McKinney said she’s happy people came out Saturday.

“It is really exciting to have everything come together we looked out with the weather we were kind of all looking anxiously at the weather all week “Oh no it’s going to rain” it didn’t rain so it held off for us,” Laase-McKinney said.

“A lot of people still don’t know about the Women’s Center and the services that we have for Marquette County and for Alger County as well so as much as it might be for fundraising it’s also for outreach in for letting people know about what we do,” Beth Casady, Executive Director of the Marquette Women’s Center said.

