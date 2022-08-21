Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department needs your help raising money for a new K9.

The non-profit U.P. K9 led a fundraiser for the department at The Up North Lodge on Sunday. The money will help acquire an explosive detection K9.

The Marquette Police Department’s last dog, Nitro, died last year and that’s when U.P. K9 was founded. Raffles with various items helped raise the needed funds.

Music by the band “Reverend” provided entertainment to the event.

The President of U.P. K9, John Waldo said the support from the community is appreciated.

“Anything helps you know we’re not picky, so anything that we can raise today is going to help us tremendously. This is only the second event that we have ever held so we’re very fortunate to have an opportunity to be the beneficiary of Bike Night,” Waldo said.

The department already has a dog in training, it just needs to get certified.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.