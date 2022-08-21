Harvey residents enjoy both nature and art

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette county nature preserve hosted an event where people could enjoy both nature and art on Sunday.

The Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve hosted its second annual Art Walk. Vendors were set up selling items like jewelry and photos. Even poets were there for entertainment.

The U.P. Conservancy Lands Program Manager, Clare Fastiggi said the event has grown over the last year.

“We’re so excited to be back here again and we’ve gotten a lot more turnout. Some people are more familiar with the event this year which has been great. We have some new types of art this year we have some music violinists and we also had some modern dance,” Fastiggi said.

The next major events for the area will be fall-themed hikes coming this October.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.