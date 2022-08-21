Harvey residents enjoy both nature and art

Local jewlery sold at Bayou Art Walk
Local jewlery sold at Bayou Art Walk(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette county nature preserve hosted an event where people could enjoy both nature and art on Sunday.

The Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve hosted its second annual Art Walk. Vendors were set up selling items like jewelry and photos. Even poets were there for entertainment.

The U.P. Conservancy Lands Program Manager, Clare Fastiggi said the event has grown over the last year.

“We’re so excited to be back here again and we’ve gotten a lot more turnout. Some people are more familiar with the event this year which has been great. We have some new types of art this year we have some music violinists and we also had some modern dance,” Fastiggi said.

The next major events for the area will be fall-themed hikes coming this October.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cactus species new to the U.P known as the eastern prickly-pear cactus was discovered growing...
Cactus species new to the UP discovered growing in the Huron Mountains
Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island
Rick Comley in Oct. 2017
Comley returns to NMU as interim AD; Rochester’s position elevated
PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest
Attorney General Dana Nessel
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

Latest News

People coming out for U.P. K9 fundraiser
Local non-profit raises money for Marquette police K9
Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather to get groovy despite rain
Third Street full of cars on Saturday
Marquette residents walk down Third Street for car show
Ore Dock Brewing Co.
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary