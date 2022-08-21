Despite rain Republic residents gather to get groovy

Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar
Republic residents gather at Pine Grove Bar(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents a southwest Marquette county town are looking to get groovy.

Retro Days of Republic started on Friday. Due to the rain, outside events like the farmer’s market and fun run are delayed. But people still gathered at the pine grove to have fun Saturday. Kids got their faces painted while live music played in the bar. The main event for retro days is planned for next month.

“The big Retro Days will be in September but my other manager, soon to be a boss here decided to do all this so I gave him a lot of credit for what he has done here,* Owner of Pine Grove Bar Clare Tasson said.

There is not a date yet for the Retro Days events in September.

