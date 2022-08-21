Beautiful skies for most of the week

Rain in store for Wednesday evening
Rain in store for Wednesday evening
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Sunday is a much nicer day for the region and that is looking to last for the next few days. Monday through Wednesday rain chances will remain low but will rise by Wednesday night, a system from the northwest will come in bringing in rain on the light to moderate side. That rain will last into Thursday and will diminish by the early afternoon hours. That is the largest chance of rain as conditions stay calm into this upcoming Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; warm air

>Highs: Low to High 70s; low 80s possible

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; increasing clouds in evening

>Highs: Low to High 70s; isolated 80s possible

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; rain approaches from the northwest in the evening

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain in the morning and early afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

