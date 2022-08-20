Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ore Dock Brewing Company turned 10 years old this weekend.

The brewery celebrated with a weekend of activities, music, and food trucks. Ore Dock offered limited beer releases including an anniversary ale brewed in collaboration with Barrel and Beam.

Ore Dock’s co-owner says he’s excited about what is coming next for the brewery.

“Making it 10 years is an honor,” said Weston Pernsteiner, Ore Dock Brewing Company production manager and co-owner. “We’re really proud to be here. It would be hard to say we knew exactly where we would be in 10 years when we started, but we’re definitely excited about where we’ve come and what we have in front of us in the future.”

Festivities will continue through Sunday.

