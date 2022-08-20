Copper Country Angel Mission celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. thrift shop celebrated the grand opening of its new location this weekend. The Copper Country Angel Mission, known locally as the Free Store, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony during Calumet’s PastyFest.

The event featured games and refreshments. The store did not move far. It stayed on 5th Street. but changed locations because it outgrew its old facility.

Employees say helping people in need is a rewarding experience.

“I came to volunteer the first time,” said Michael Quello, Copper Country Angel Mission co-manager. “Then I ended up staying […] Next thing I know, I’m a manager. I love doing this job. I just love it. You see that happiness in people.”

The store has no plans to stop growing. To support the Copper Country Angel Mission’s expansion, click here or here.

