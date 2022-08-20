Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet celebrated the 18th annual PastyFest Saturday.

The city closed 5th Street for the celebration. There was a parade, live music, a car show, and, of course, pasties. There were six vendors, as well as local businesses selling pasties, and a pasty eating contest.

Organizers say the event draws a crowd to Calumet.

“Folks sometimes will come to the Keweenaw Peninsula and they might drive right past Calumet,” said Leah Polzien, Main Street Calumet executive director. “They might not turn off the highway. This is our time to bring people right downtown and meet our community.”

Last year, the event sold over 2,000 pasties. This year’s final count is still being tallied.

