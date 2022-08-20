Calumet celebrates 18th annual PastyFest

PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty
PastyFest attendees pose with a pasty(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Calumet celebrated the 18th annual PastyFest Saturday.

The city closed 5th Street for the celebration. There was a parade, live music, a car show, and, of course, pasties. There were six vendors, as well as local businesses selling pasties, and a pasty eating contest.

Organizers say the event draws a crowd to Calumet.

“Folks sometimes will come to the Keweenaw Peninsula and they might drive right past Calumet,” said Leah Polzien, Main Street Calumet executive director. “They might not turn off the highway. This is our time to bring people right downtown and meet our community.”

Last year, the event sold over 2,000 pasties. This year’s final count is still being tallied.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
Rick Comley in Oct. 2017
Comley returns to NMU as interim AD; Rochester’s position elevated
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
Family rescued from water while boating to Grand Island
A cactus species new to the U.P known as the eastern prickly-pear cactus was discovered growing...
Cactus species new to the UP discovered growing in the Huron Mountains

Latest News

Ore Dock Brewing Co.
Ore Dock Brewing Company celebrates 10th anniversary
Copper Country Angel Mission celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Copper Country Angel Mission celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
The Hancock School Public Library received an innovative community library grant totaling...
Hancock School Public Library receives $212,000 grant from Michigan Department of Education
TV6's Colin Jackson shows us the memorial service for a fallen hotshot firefighter who attended...
Memorial service for hotshot firefighter Collin Hagan held at MTU’s Rozsa Center