Upper Michigan Today celebrates 100 episodes
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today has made it to episode 100! Hosts Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon reflect on their favorite memories and segments since starting the show in April.
TV6′s news director Andrew LaCombe and station manager Rick Rhodes join to share their favorite moments and what they hope from the future of UMT.
They play spot the difference in UMT graphics.
Can you beat Andrew and Rick?
And one final look at another UMT favorite- the end-of-show high five.
