2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire

Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604 Hercules with fire coming out of a second story window.(Andrew LaCombe)
By Cody Boyer
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a K.I. Sawyer duplex fire Thursday night.

Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604 Hercules with fire coming out of a second story window.

Crews say everyone inside the home escaped without injury, including two children. Both were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but firefighters say they believe it started in a second story bedroom.

The Marquette County Pigs-N-Heat Fire Relief Fund has been requested to help the family.

Forsyth Township EMS, Forsyth Township Police, Semco Energy and Marquette County Rescue 131 were also on scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarett Woodgate
Update: Police find person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation dead
Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
FILE. Electric scooters in Iron Mountain, Mich.
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
Mugshot of Michael Lamb from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Gwinn man sentenced to prison for criminal sexual conduct
MGN photo of steering wheel and driver
Operations at driving school in Eben Junction suspended by Michigan Department of State

Latest News

Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Otis, a dog recently adopted from UPAWS.
Nicolet Bank collecting donations for UPAWS all April long
TV6's Tia Trudgeon shaves a sheriff's deputy's head for the St. Baldrick's fundraiser.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation raising money for childhood cancer research through head-shaving