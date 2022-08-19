2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a K.I. Sawyer duplex fire Thursday night.

Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604 Hercules with fire coming out of a second story window.

Crews say everyone inside the home escaped without injury, including two children. Both were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but firefighters say they believe it started in a second story bedroom.

The Marquette County Pigs-N-Heat Fire Relief Fund has been requested to help the family.

Forsyth Township EMS, Forsyth Township Police, Semco Energy and Marquette County Rescue 131 were also on scene.

