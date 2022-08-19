Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation

Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking(Brent Weber)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay.

On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.

Two men were arrested for solicitation. One of the suspects was arrested for Child Enticement-Using a Computer Device to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, and Human Trafficking.

A victim of human trafficking was “located and safely recovered,” police say.

No names were released.

The operation follows the nationwide Operation Cross Country targeting human trafficking.

If you have information about trafficking, call police at 920-448-3200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or go online to www.432stop.com

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jail bars in a prison
Prisoner attack sends 4 Baraga Correctional Facility staff to hospital
Forsyth Township firefighters say the call came around 9:20 p.m. Thursday about a duplex at 604...
2 kids evaluated by hospital personnel after Forsyth Township duplex fire
Whitmer at NMU
Governor Whitmer holds roundtable on rural issues with UP leaders
Former Marquette General Hospital site
UPDATE: NMU Foundation’s legal counsel responds to Rep. Cambensy’s letter to AG Nessel; Cambensy issues new statement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicks off UP Budget Tour in Marquette

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
Michigan ranked eighth best state to start career
(Aspirus logo)
Aspirus Ironwood Hospital launches renovation project
Governor Whitmer announces $1.5M giveaway.
UPDATE: Application deadline approaches for $1.5M in tuition assistance from MET