Swick hosts annual Swicnic

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company treated its employees to a celebration Friday.

Swick closed for the afternoon and hosted its annual Swicknic. The event featured raffles, a cornhole tournament, and even a mechanical bull. Back in Balance Massage and Peak Chiropractic also made appearances to help employees relax.

The Swicnic was held to show appreciation to employees.

“These guys work very hard,” said Rick Gilles, Swick Plumbing and Heating president. “Their jobs are not easy. We just want to show some appreciation for all they do, not only for us, but for the community.”

Swick provided food from Manny Mags food truck and Southbeach Treats.

