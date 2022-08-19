Summer rain, storms diminish towards the end of the weekend

A near stationary Upper Midwest low pressure system brings rounds of rain and thunderstorms to Upper Michigan Friday and through much of the weekend. Moderate to occasionally heavy rain possible especially from thunderstorms, with a half-inch or more total rainfall for some areas from Friday night to Sunday evening.

High pressure builds over the region Sunday, gradually drying out conditions for a mostly sunny start to next week. Then, a major low pressure system over Hudson Bay steers rounds of rain showers midweek.

A predominantly northwesterly jet stream keeps the temperature trend around seasonal next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, becoming fewer in coverage by morning; patchy dense fog

>Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon

>Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s (cooler west, warmer east)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms central and east then diminishing late; northwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday & Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

