RE/MAX holds fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A little rain Thursday afternoon didn’t dampen the spirits at RE/MAX in Marquette Township. The realtor held a fundraiser that included silent auctions, food, prizes, a dunk tank and a bounce house for the kids.

Although this is the Marquette RE/MAX office’s first fundraiser of this type for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the agency has already raised over $100,000 for the organization in the last 10 years.

“This community is very good to Re/MAAX and to the agents here and we do a lot of business in this community and we appreciate everyone’s business and we love giving back, we do a lot of this kind of thing,” said Fran Sevegney, RE/MAX 1st Realty broker/owner.

Thursday night’s fundraiser went from 4-7 p.m.

