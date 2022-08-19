Organizers, vendors take a look at the UP State Fair’s roots

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While the U.P. State Fair is likely best known for its rides, fried food and even 4H, the very first fair in Delta County was in 1878 and had none of that.

It was called the Agricultural Fair and held on Ogden Avenue in downtown Escanaba. It changed locations each year until 1914 when the Agricultural Society purchased permanent land.

The fair has grown quite a bit since then but never forgot its roots in agriculture.

“It progressed under the Delta County Agricultural Society for many years until they finally purchased their own land,” said Anne Jousma-Miller, the guest speaker for Ladies Day at the U.P. State Fair.

The Agricultural Fair continued until 1928 when the state purchased the land, creating the Upper Peninsula State Fair. It operated for 82 years.

In 2009, however, the state announced it would not be able to fund a fair. Two months later, the land was transferred from the state to Delta County, allowing traditions to continue.

“It’s just about the community getting together, everybody enjoying themselves and help giving back to the community,” said Austin Reno, the head chef at House of Flavor.

Returning vendors have the luxury of seeing how the fair has evolved each year, while remaining true to its roots. House of Flavor has been serving steak tip dinners at the fair for six years.

Just down the midway is the Red Barn Food Wagon. The food wagon has been a part of the fair for more than 25 years.

“You get people from all over that just come here. They want fair food; they want a good experience. Our food, top quality always,” said Matt Ashby, the co-owner of the Red Barn Food Wagon.

The state fair is only one week of the year, but the grounds host community events all year long. It upholds the founders’ commitment to both agriculture and the community.

“Every event that was put on year after year involved volunteers, it involved people who stepped up and said, ‘We really want to be a part of this event and community is what will continue the success of the fair,’” said Jousma-Miller.

The fair is now governed by the U.P. State Fair Authority, which is made up of 16 people: one person from each U.P. county and one person from the Hannahville Indian Community. The fair is organized by the Delta County Chamber of Commerce each year.

This year’s fair will continue until Sunday evening.

