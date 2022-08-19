Negaunee Rod and Gun Club hosts second annual Yooper Side by Side Classic

Participants try to knock down over 200 clay targets in two days
Participants try to knock down over 200 clay targets in two days
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second-ever Yooper Side by Side Classic is underway with a bang at the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club. Shooters from all over put their skills to the test by shooting clay targets using vintage and modern double barrel guns.

Event Committee Member Terry Huffman says it’s about a love of the firearms, including the history.

“The interest of course, is side-by-side guns and you’ll see a lot of guns here that are over a hundred years old, some going into even the 1700′s, that are black-powder guns, it’s pretty amazing and some of these guns are still in use,” Huffman said.

The Yooper Side by Side Classic continues Saturday, August 20, at the Negaunee Rod and Gun Club. That is the oldest gun club in the Upper Peninsula.

