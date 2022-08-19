MRHC special exhibit looks at locomotion in Marquette County through the years

Railroads of Marquette County Exhibit
Railroads of Marquette County Exhibit(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center’s newest special exhibit takes a look at locomotion. It’s called railroads of Marquette County: Yesterday and Today.

It features artifacts and information about railroads that were used for the iron ore industry, As well as trains used for transportation.

“I think a lot of people have a connection to railroad history, past or present, you may know someone who still works on the rail lines, living in Marquette it was a big part of life and there are still things you can see around and so understanding just physically what was going on around here is important too,” said Jo Wittler, MRCH curator.

The exhibit will be on display at the Marquette Regional History Center until February 11, 2023.

