Moosewood Nature Center and Partners host Dino-Orienteering

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids explored the outdoors Friday while learning about fossils, paleontology, and orienteering.

The Moosewood Nature Center teamed up with the NMU Seaborg Center and the U.P. Children’s Museum to host Dino-Orienteering. 16 families learned how to use a compass and went on a scavenger hunt. The morning ended with a Dino-Dig, where kids dug up wood and fiberglass “fossils” to assemble a Presqueasaurus.

This was the first time these three organizations teamed up for one event.

“It was really fun for us behind the scenes to work together,” said Renee Jewett, NMU Seaborg Center program coordinator. “We’ve done so many things individually, but we haven’t done much together. It was fun for us to be able to take our individual strengths and put them together for an event like this.”

The Moosewood Nature Center, NMU Seaborg Center, and the U.P. Children’s Museum are planning to host another event together this fall.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.