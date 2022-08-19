Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday.

She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.

“They do such a great job of helping people get a fresh start in life, helping people get old convictions off of their record and then helping them find jobs and start their lives anew,” Nessel said.

Michigan Works! Policy and Program Manager Darren Widder explained what determines whether a conviction is eligible for expungement or not.

“There’s a long list of convictions that are eligible I think it’s more the convictions that aren’t. Usually, violent offenses are not or too many felonies someone can be ineligible for expungement,” Widder said.

The state’s Clean Slate Legislation was passed in 2020. Nessel discussed the 2021 OWI amendment which extended the expungement of convictions for first-time offenders operating while intoxicated. She said it especially helps residents in the UP.

“You don’t have much public transportation up here, and so many people end up picking up one of those [owi] and then 30 years later they haven’t done anything wrong and it holds them back the rest of their lives,” Nessel said.

Widder said there are improvements to make with the Clean Slate UP Program. He discussed issues of process time and waiting lists with the attorney general.

“She’s trying to streamline those processes and clear out that backlog. That seemed important. I know it will help out our customers that have been waiting so long for this to happen,” Widder said.

For more information on the program, click here.

