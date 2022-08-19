Michigan ranked eighth best state to start career

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrated Michigan’s naming as the eighth best place in the country to start a career.

The recent report by BestColleges.com assessed all 50 U.S. states, ranking them from best to worst, in an effort to assist college graduates in their job search.

“I am proud that Michigan has been recognized as one of the top states in the nation to start a career, demonstrating the strength of our workforce, innovative companies, and growing economy,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Whether you are a lifelong Michigander, a recent college graduate, or deciding where to move next to start a career, business, or family, Michigan is a fantastic place to pursue your potential. Since I took office, I’ve been focused on the kitchen-table issues that matter most, and I am proud of this recognition of our ongoing efforts.”

Using new, publicly available data, the study based its rankings on several factors, each weighed by level of importance:

Average rent price

Cost of living

Average entry-level salary

Number of job openings

Racial/ethnic diversity

Percentage of young people between the ages of 25 and 34 years old

Women’s equality

Educational attainment

Level of fun

Michigan secured a top spot on the list due to high scores in areas such as cost of living, number of job openings and average entry-level salary. The state also ranked in the top half for average rent price and women’s equality.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.