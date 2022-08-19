Michigan AG Dana Nessel visits the Marquette Police Department

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, visited the U.P. today.

The Marquette Police Department was one of the first departments in Michigan to become an Accredited Agency, meaning they adopted law enforcement standards to increase effectiveness, transparency, and trust. The Attorney General visited the department for a tour and a presentation about the accreditation process.

The MPD says its goal is to always improve.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” said Ryan Grim, Marquette Police Department chief of police. “We’re trying to make sure the public understands we’re here to help them. We’re going to do the best we can to constantly improve. The accreditation process is big in that goal.”

The Attorney General says she is proud of the MPD.

“I just want to thank you guys for everything that you guys have done for your sake, and for being such a great example for all cities in the state,” said Nessel. “It’s just absolutely amazing. I’m just really proud of everything you guys have done. It’s really great to be here.”

During her visit, Nessel presented Above and Beyond Awards to Sgt. Michael Roth, Corporal Tim Forslund, and Patrolman Nick Calzetta for their courageous efforts during a domestic assault incident.

